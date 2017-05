Photos by Russ Gifford | Oberlin News-Tribune

Oberlin College hosted the two-day Patriot Athletic Conference meet, at which the Phoenix had some excellent performances.

Oberlin’s Kurt Russell Jr. gets air in the long jump.

Julia Malakar shows good form in the 400-meter dash.

Jack Freas zooms ahead for the Phoenix in the 400-meter dash.

Tam Cadenhead rounds the corner in the boys 4×200 relay.

Oberlin’s Asta Rustad finishes first in the 3,200-meter distance race.