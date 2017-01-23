WRESTLING: Robert Bouchonville boosts record to 31 takedowns, 9 pins

The Phoenix wrestlers dropped two Patriot Athletic Conference dual meets on the road this past week to Stripe division foes Lutheran West 57-14 and Fairview 66-6.

In both matches, Oberlin gave up nine forfeits, resulting in 54 of each team’s points.

Robert Bouchonville (132 pounds) dominated both his matches, showing several takedowns and pinning combinations — the first a 19-5 major decision and the second a first period fall in 1:27. He now leads the team with a 17-14 record with 31 takedowns, nine pins, three major decisions, and two technical falls.

Brendan Ortiz (145) and Riley Horning (170) split the evening 1-1 while Reggie Bouchonville lost two hard-fought decisions.

Reggie Bouchonville, wrestling in his third event this year, is slowly getting back into midseason conditioning, after missing the first half of the season with an injury. He lost a 13-6 and a 11-2 decision

Ortiz won his first match with a quick takedown and then a pin in 54 seconds. He has 19 takedowns and has the most pins with 10.

Horning used his cradle to earn six near fall points and held his opponent on his back for more than a minute to earn a 10-2 major decision in the first match.

He then lost a heart breaker in overtime. Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Horning tied the score with a reversal and sent the match into OT when he couldn’t get a near fall count with his cradle. In OT, he lost by a pin when he was taken down to his back.

The final two PAC events of the season will take place at Brookside High School. The first is a double dual this Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The PAC championships will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 10 a.m.

Courtesy photo Phoenix wrestler Robert Bouchonville scores a reversal over Lutheran West.