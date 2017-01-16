WRESTLING: Thomas goes all out on the mats

The Phoenix hosted the Black River Pirates and the Columbia Raiders in a home double dual last Thursday. Prior to the match, two senior statisticians, Sarah Parsh (four years) and Cora Spurlock (one year), were recognized for their assistance to the wrestling team.

With only five wrestlers in the lineup, a team victory was virtually impossible for the Phoenix. They lost 42-20 to the Pirates and 57-6 to the Raiders.

Oberlin managed to win four of the five matches that were decided on the mats against Black River, grabbing a 20-18 lead after nine weights, but simply ran out of wrestlers and fell victim to the Pirates’ depth. All four winners were able to earn bonus points in this moral victory.

Reggie Bouchonville (126 pounds) started of the match with a quick takedown but was reversed and pinned with four seconds left in the first period.

Robert Bouchonville (132) cruised to a 13-1 major decision on the strength of two takedowns and eight near fall points.

James Thomas (152) had a comfortable 10-2 lead in the beginning of the third period when a late flurry by his opponent closed the gap to 10-8. Thomas didn’t relinquish his offensive and scored an escape, takedown and near fall points to gain a 16-8 major decision.

“I heard my coach,” he said. “He was yelling out all these moves to do. I was trying but the kid was too strong. I finally got him. He was gassed, he couldn’t go any more. I was home, I had to go all out.”

Brendan Ortiz (138) and Riley Horning (170) each added six points to the team total when they easily won their matches by pin.

Thomas was the sole winner in the dual against Columbia. Thomas bumped up to 160 pounds and secured a first period pin in 1:13 to advert a shutout.

Bouchonville, Ortiz, and Horning fell victim to the Raiders’ senior experience and lost by a pin. Robert Bouchonville wrestled an aggressive match that had the score tied 2-2 going into the third period. His opponent had a burst of offensive which resulted in giving up an escape, takedown and back points for a 8-2 loss.

The Oberlin grapplers are on the road this Thursday when they travel to Columbia to compete against Stripes opponents Fairview and Lutheran West. Wrestling begins at 6 p.m.

Photos by Michael Enos Reggie Bouchonville scores a takedown against Black River. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Reggie-BR.jpeg Photos by Michael Enos Reggie Bouchonville scores a takedown against Black River. Riley Horning earns back points using a lace tilt. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Riley-BR.jpeg Riley Horning earns back points using a lace tilt.