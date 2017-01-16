BOYS BASKETBALL: Hughley leads in triumph over Clippers

Photos by Randy Meyers | Oberlin News-Tribune
Caleb Hughley raked in 16 points and Donald Johnson nailed another 13 Friday for the Phoenix. Oberlin sank Clearview 67-54 on Stamp Out Cancer Night. The win was solidified by a fourth-quarter crackdown in which the Phoenix boys allowed just five points by the Clippers offense.
Caleb Hughley shoots and scores over the Clippers’ Deuce Martin in the first quarter Friday.
Giles Harrell drives the baseline against Clearview’s Evan Berrios.
Zion Hicks shoots over Berrios.