Dominic Januzzi had 20 points and Nick Denney had 20 for the Falcons Friday to secure win number 200 for Firelands head basketball coach Alan Januzzi. The Firelands boys towered 60-45 over the Black River Pirates in Patriot Athletic Conference play.

Black River’s Zach Hawley goes to the basket at Firelands.

Curtis Roupe puts in two points for the Pirates.

Firelands’ Colin Myers gets the dunk on a fast break against Black River.