Four pins for Bouchonville at Vermilion

The Phoenix grapplers closed the books on the 2016 portion of the schedule Thursday and Friday at the Vermilion Holiday Super Duals.

The team of four completed the tournament with a 1-8 record.

The sole win was against Antwerp, 13-12. The score was tied 12-12 after the four matches and Oberlin was awarded the victory based on the criteria of having the most first points earned. The team scored a moral victory against Bay B, losing 21-36, but winning all four head-to-head matches.

Sophomore Robert Bouchonville dropped down a weight class to 126 pounds and had a stellar performance, leading the team with a 7-2 record over the two days. He scored four pins, a 17-2 technical fall, and decisions of 8-7 and 13-6. He now has a 13-9 record with 21 takedowns and eight pins.

The Phoenix also received strong performances from sophomore Brendan Ortiz (138) and freshman James Thomas (152) by posting identical 5-4 records for the tournament. Both Ortiz and Thomas earned four pins and a forfeit each for their victories.

Freshman Riley Horning (170) was able to earn a pin and a hard-fought decision. The score changed hands several times throughout the match and, losing 9-8 in the final seconds, Horning was able to earn a penalty point and a reversal to secure a 11-9 decision.

The Oberlin wrestlers will open the 2017 portion of the season with a double dual with Clearview and Brooklyn on Thursday, then travel to Columbia on Saturday to compete in the Columbia Invitational.

Courtesy photo Robert Bouchonville works for a stack against Antwerp at the Vermilion Holiday Super Duals. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ROBERT2.jpeg Courtesy photo Robert Bouchonville works for a stack against Antwerp at the Vermilion Holiday Super Duals.