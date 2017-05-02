Thanks to those who made Family Promise concert happen

To the editor:

On behalf of individuals and families helped by Family Promise of Lorain County, we would like to extend tremendous thanks to the four musicians and many others who made this year’s Family Promise benefit concert a great success.

Jazz musicians Bob Ferrazza, Paul Samuels, Dan Wall, and Aidan Plank donated the time and their exceptional talent to make the event possible. A dedicated and hard-working planning committee, Family Promise office staff, and First Church personnel covered many behind the scenes details for the April 2 concert at First Church in Oberlin. More hard-working volunteers provided a special post-concert reception that included donations from Oberlin’s Slow Train Cafe, Blue Rooster Bakery, Donna Shurr and students from Oberlin High School, and a number of other individuals.

Area businesses helped the fundraising by placing ads in the concert program, and grants from Oberlin Business Partners and Oberlin College helped cover publicity, printing, and other costs. An artist from Kendal provided the drawing for posters and programs, others worked on news release details, and local papers and the Oberlin Conservatory’s Communications Office spread word of the concert. A volunteer photographer helped document the event and after the concert several individuals worked to ensure donations were carefully recorded.

Approximately 300 in attendance were treated to the music of amazing musicians and heard about the work of Family Promise from staff and a spokesperson for families helped. It is most gratifying to report that through the dedication of all involved and the generosity of many donors, the benefit concert raised nearly $12,000 to help homeless families in Lorain County.

Thank you to all involved.

Nicki Memmott

On behalf of the concert’s planning committee