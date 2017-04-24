Jordan’s priorities are all wrong

To the editor:

I am appalled that Rep. Jim Jordan called President Donald Trump’s $54 billion defense spending increase “reasonable,” but in the same statement called out agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture, and Health and Human Services as the source of the “crushing debt burden” on our “children and grandchildren.”

This proposed increase would bring the defense budget to $603 billion. That is doing little for Ohio. But our farmers, our lake, our children, and our seniors will certainly suffer. Rep. Jordan continues to not care about the health and safety of his constituents.

Jordan is bad for our children and bad for Ohio.

Emily Troiano