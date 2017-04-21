Not time to move to Canada

To the editor:

Since the election of Donald Trump, I’ve given serious thought to moving to Canada, a nation that, unlike America, is not dominated by an insane egomaniac.

A moment ago, I watched the end of “Saving Private Ryan” where Ryan, old now, stands at the grave of the man who gave his life saving him a half century before at the battle of Normandy. The scene ends with the sun shining through our flag as the stars and stripes blow against the wind.

I am not running away to Canada. Like the mythic Ryan and millions of others — alive and dead — I am going to stay right here in our nation, the United States of America

We will not run from Trump. We will stand right here and fight you until we are free.

Will McCracken