Quakers support climate efforts

To the editor:

Consider the 1960s image of Earth as seen from a spacecraft near the moon. Earth is tiny, rising into the light of the sun — a beautiful, fragile planet.

Scientists have determined that the Earth’s climate is changing and that human activity is a primary cause, that the ocean level is rising, and that human health is threatened, along with other detrimental environmental effects. These changes affect not only individuals and the environment, but also societies: Poverty grows, tensions and crime increase, mass migrations rise, and even wars break out. Scientists working with communities in our society are dedicated to finding solutions through better understanding of climate change and developing innovations to alleviate it. Together with scientists, our society needs to use evidence-based research to make decisions that mitigate these problems.

Quaker beliefs and principles align with the importance of this work for the sustainability of our globe and humankind. Friends have long emphasized the importance of education and training of the mind to grasp the ever-widening picture of the universe. The principles of peaceful action and community building are central to finding solutions. The mission of equality and equitable access to resources among people, as well as stewardship of the environment, underscore the vital need to care for our planet and each other. Integrity in human interactions is the foundation for the rational, evidence-based decisions needed to cope with climate change and its effects on society.

Oberlin Friends Meeting (Quakers) endorses and encourages activities like the March for Science and the Peoples Climate March this month. These peaceful, nonpartisan activities communicate the importance, value, and beauty of science as well as the urgency to counteract global climate change for the benefit of all earth’s people, our societies, and our planet.

Ann Francis, Presiding Clerk

Don Reeves, Peace Committee