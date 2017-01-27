To the editor:

I appreciated Jason Hawk’s editorial, “They aren’t snowflakes but they are scared” (Jan. 26). It is true that many of us are deeply concerned, and that “we are as divided a county as we are a country.”

However, there is a glimmer of bipartisanship in the U.S. House of Representatives, something that might give all of us some hope. In February 2016, two members of the House, Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), founded the bipartisan “Climate Solutions Caucus.” Their stated mission is “to educate members on economically-viable options to reduce climate risk and protect our nation’s economy, security, infrastructure, agriculture, water supply, and public safety.” The caucus is designed to maintain equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, and some recent additions (since the November elections!) have brought the total membership to 20!

One “economically-viable option to reduce climate risk” is some type of revenue-neutral carbon tax. This would create a financial incentive to move our economy away from carbon-based fuels, simultaneously stimulating the economy and creating jobs. You can read about one such plan at www.citizensclimatelobby.org. If you want to contribute to this bipartisan, positive momentum, you can give our Oberlin members of congress — Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, and Rep. Jim Jordan — a call, and ask them to make climate change a priority in the year ahead. Instead of being scared and divided, we can take positive action together to create a livable world — that still has beautiful snowflakes! — for ourselves and future generations.

John Sabin