Schools shouldn’t bus Lake Ridge kids

To the editor:

The Oberlin City Schools is a very small district with a budget that is greatly impacted by the hundreds of acres owned by the nonprofit Oberlin College. When considering student enrollment and the amount of available property tax income, a heavy burden is placed on the citizens of Oberlin to make up for the loss of property tax, loss of state money, and the loss of federal money being received.

The Oberlin City Schools is dealing with a heavy financial burden providing transportation to the students whose parents have opted to send them to Lake Ridge Academy. As a tax-paying citizen of Oberlin, I am bothered by the money that is being spent by this district to transport the Lake Ridge students. If I could vote on this, I would vote to end the transportation and to provide parents the “payment in lieu of transportation” option that is provided for in the law.

Sharon Bittner