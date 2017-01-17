Trump could be transformational

To the editor:

America is perhaps the world’s most united of all nations, with all sharing the belief that our Constitution, though forever imperfect, must forever be protected, improved upon, and respected. What our founding fathers did, especially with improvements to the Constitution, was transformational, what President Lincoln did was transformational, and surely what Dr. Martin Luther King did was transformational, all achieving a greatness likely to be remembered with admiration and gratefulness one hundred or a thousand years and more from now.

As much as we Americans are all united on the sacredness and inviolability of our Constitution, we are probably just as much divided on how best to ensure that the poorest among us are protected. Yes, we must pray to God for their protection. But it was President Kennedy who said famously in 1961 that “Here on Earth, God’s work must truly be our own.”

Tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 20 at noon, Donald Trump will become our 45th president. If he succeeds in replacing Obamacare with Trumpcare, guaranteeing that all Americans — including those 20 million who now have Obamacare and the some 25 million who do not — will have not a second of disruption in their coverage with all the benefits now provided under Obamacare or better, in effect universal health care for us all, he will have taken a most important step toward being thought of as a transformational president.

Of course, there are many other things President Trump might achieve, getting our unemployment rate below three percent, improving education for the poor, getting us closer to a world of peace, protecting our environment, just to cite a few, that would warrant serious consideration of his being a transformational president. And we should all support him if he undertakes the challenge of making America greater than ever.

Booker C. Peek