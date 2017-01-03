Inaugurating a movement of non-violent resistance

To the editor:

As the United States will soon be inaugurating a new president, Community Peace Builders and like-minded groups and movements around the world are concerned at the ways in which actions of the incoming administration may negatively impact individuals living in our communities, our efforts to build a just and peaceful world, and the work underway to save the planet.

In January, Community Peace Builders along with others around the world will be more keenly focused on inaugurating movements of hope, renewal, and non-violent resistance. We will be deepening our commitment and strengthening our efforts for peace, justice, and the prevention of environmental destruction.

In the days and months ahead we intend to:

• Take action for justice and peace that will counteract fear and despair.

• Help ensure that our community is a safe and just place.

• Stand as we can with individuals threatened by hate and injustice.

• Look for opportunities to network, share ideas, and organize with others.

• In actions, be as inclusive as possible to care for others and ourselves.

Community Peace Builders is an organization of committed peace builders. We invite you to attend our meetings at the First Church in Oberlin UCC on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. We encourage you to join us at the peace vigil every Saturday at noon on Tappan Square (signs available). You will also find us at upcoming community events honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

We look forward to 2017 and what will arise from all of our efforts to inaugurate a local movement of hope, renewal, and nonviolent resistance.

Rev. Steve Hammond, Peace Community Church

Al Carroll, Facilitator, Community Peace Builders