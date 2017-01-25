You don’t always have to follow the recipe

I decided to make cabbage and noodles and kielbasa and sauerkraut balls.

The sauerkraut balls turned out really well. They were made with sausage and canned corned beef. I didn’t chop up the kraut (I forgot) and it was far better that way. I didn’t follow the recipe; I found five different recipes and put a little of each recipe in. Two of the recipes called for cream cheese but I didn’t use those. One called for instant mashed potatoes and I halved the amount and used bread crumbs for the rest, along with some mustard.

I was amazed that they tasted so good! Next time I’ll just use corned beef, which I love.

I recently had my grandsons for the whole weekend and I had a great time with them. They’re such a joy. I love being a grandma. No one should ever be ashamed of being a grandma. I know a few that don’t like their grandchildren calling them that. They want to be called Nana or just by their name.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Corned Beef Casserole

• 1 can chicken soup

• 1 soup can filled with milk

• 1/2 cup chopped onions

• 1/2 lb. grated sharp cheddar cheese

• 1 can corned beef, flaked

• 1 small can mushroom pieces

• 1 (8 oz.) package wide noodles

Heat soup, milk, and onions; add half of the cheese, half of the beef, and also the can of mushrooms. When hot, add the noodles. When the noodles have softened, pour into a buttered casserole. Top with remainder of the cheese and beef. Bakes for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.

Cheesy Cabbage Casserole

• 2 tbsp. margarine or butter

• 3 tbsp. flour

• 1 1/2 cup. milk

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 1 1/2 cups grated cheese

• 1 cup broken up spaghetti

• 1 can corned beef

• 3 cups shredded cabbage

Melt margarine, stir in flour. Slowly add milk and seasonings. Stir in cheese. Cook spaghetti until tender. Layer spaghetti with corned beef (crumbled) and raw cabbage in a casserole. Make holes and pour sauce over all. Top with buttered bread crumbs. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minute longer.

Reuben Casserole

• 5 cups herb-seasoned croutons

• 1/2 cup melted margarine or butter

• 1 cup hot water

• 1 1/2 cups drained sauerkraut

• 1 tsp. caraway seed

• 1 (8 oz.) Swiss cheese slices

• 6 (7×3) slices corned beef

Measure croutons into large mixing bowl, add margarine, and toss gently. Carefully stir in water, stir in sauerkraut, and caraway seed. Set aside one cup of mixture. Spoon remaining mixture into greased 8x8x2 inch baking dish top with half of cheese slices. Place two to three tbsp. reserved crouton mixture on each slice of corned beef. Roll up and place on top of cheese. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Top with remaining cheese Bake uncovered 10 minutes more or until cheese melts. Makes six servings.

Top of Stove Corned Beef and Cabbage Casserole

• 1 small head of cabbage (4 cups), cored and coarsely shredded

• 1 can corned beef (12 oz.) flaked

• 1 can (10 3/4 oz.) cream of celery soup

• 1 medium chopped onion

• 1 tsp. dry mustard

Combine cabbage, corned beef, soup, onion, and mustard in a medium size bowl. Cook uncovered in a 10-inch skillet over low heat until cabbage is crisp and tender (about 20 minutes). This is very easy to make and delicious too. Best of all, you need not heat oven, just make in a skillet on top of stove.

Corned Beef Salad

• 1 can corned beef

• 2 cups chopped celery

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped onions

• 2 tbsp. chopped green peppers

• 1 cup tangy mayonnaise

• 3 chopped hard boiled eggs

• 2 tbsp. chopped sweet pickle

• 2 tbsp. sliced stuffed green lives

• 1 (3 oz.) package lemon gelatin

• 1 1/2 cup boiling water

Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. When it is partially set, add other ingredients. Pour into mold or loaf pan. Chill until set. May be made three to four days before serving. Slice off as meatloaf for serving.

