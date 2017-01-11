Warm up with soup… or a fireplace

Boy it’s cold, and that means it’s time for soups, stews, or anything hot. It’s perfect for sitting in front of a fireplace with a hot toddy or hot cocoa.

Nothing is more romantic than being by your fireplace with your loved one with just candlelight and soft music. Now that Valentine’s Day is coming up, you lovers out there need to come up with a romantic evening. Send your kids to Grandma’s for the night. It’ll be so peaceful and quiet to have an evening for just you two.

I’ve been hungry for beef and hamburger vegetable soup. I make so much that I freeze lots of it in medium freezer containers and then I can have it all winter long. I could live on soups.

When I make chili, I sometimes pour some over mashed potatoes or I put finely diced potatoes in it. A friend of mine bought me some of his chili — he puts elbow macaroni in his. He so happened to put too much macaroni in but it was the best tasting goulash I have ever had. I figure when I make chili again I’ll put some macaroni in mine but only a little as it soaks in a lot of the juices.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Sauerkraut Balls No. 1

• 1 lb. sausage

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese

• 4 tbsp. bread crumbs

• 4 tbsp. parsley

• 3 tbsp. garlic salt

• 2 tsp. mustard

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1 quart sauerkraut, drained and chopped

• Flour

• 3 eggs

• Bread crumbs

Fry sausage and onions; let drain. Cool. Add cooled sausage and onion to next seven ingredients. Mix well. Make balls. Roll in flour then in three beaten eggs and lastly in bread crumbs. French fry until golden brown.

Sauerkraut Balls No. 2

• 1 lb. ground chuck, browned

• 2 1/2 cups sauerkraut, drained

• 1 medium onion

• 4 1/2 tbsp. flour

• 2 beaten eggs

• 1 cup instant potatoes

• 1/4 tsp. each of salt, pepper, and garlic salt

• 1 beef bouillon cube dissolved in 1/4 cup hot water

• Cracker crumbs

Drain sauerkraut well. In food processor, place sauerkraut and onion on pulsate until they are chopped fine. Place above mixture in a bowl and add next five ingredients. Blend well and roll into one-inch balls, then roll in cracker crumbs. Deep fry until brown. Drain on paper towels; serve hot or cold.

Rabbit Casserole

• 2 lbs. dressed rabbit

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1 beaten egg

• 1/2 cup dry bread crumbs or cracker crumbs

Grease a two quart casserole dish. Cut rabbit into serving pieces. Add seasoning to beaten egg. Dip each piece of rabbit in egg mixture, then roll in crumbs. Put in casserole, cover, and bake one hour in 400 degree oven until tender, nicely browned. Serve at once.

Venison Pepper Steak

• 2 lbs. venison steak

• 4 green bell peppers

• 3 onions

• Salt, pepper, garlic salt to taste

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1 small can mushrooms or 1 package fresh mushrooms (sliced)

Cut steak into pieces 1/4 inch thick. Press the flour and seasonings into meat. Melt butter in skillet, add steak slices. Brown on all sides. Simmer onions and green peppers and mushrooms in small amount of margarine or oil until tender. Add meat to onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Cover and simmer for five minutes.

Venison Spaghetti Sauce

• 1 lb. ground venison

• 1 lb. pork sausage

• 2 cups chopped onions

• 1 cup chopped celery

• 1 cup chopped parsley

• 1 lb. sliced fresh mushrooms

• 2 cans tomato paste

• 3 cans tomato sauce

• 1 cup dry red wine

• 1 tsp. each rosemary and oregano

• 1/2 tsp. each marjoram leaves and garlic powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

Sear sausage and venison until brown. Drain fat, combine all ingredients with meat in slow cooker. Stir in one cup of water to help liquefy. Simmer on low for six hours. The longer it simmers, the better it is. Stir often.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.