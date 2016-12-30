Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights

I have wanted to try a “quick hits” column for some time now. Not all ideas or opinions need a full column devoted to them, either because it’s a popular topic or the subject matter doesn’t require much depth. It’s more water cooler talk and a chance to bounce around several subjects.

• My wife wonders why I continue to watch Browns games and, unfortunately, I don’t have a good answer for her.

They are so bad that when I watch other NFL games I wonder whether they are playing the same game. You would think that Jimmy Haslam would have learned something about continuity during his time with the Steelers. The turnover in the front office and among coaches and coordinators means that the team starts over every couple of years with new players and new systems. Haslam runs the Browns like a spoiled rich kid who is CEO of a billion-dollar business his father founded, stomping his feet every time things don’t go his way.

Although it has been painful to watch, let’s hope Haslam has learned his lesson and commits to the process.

• I am convinced more than ever that Republicans just don’t understand economics.

After spending the primary season telling the nation how well Ohio is doing, Gov. John Kasich is now warning that a recession may be coming to Ohio. Tax cuts don’t help much when communities can’t afford to function and must raise local taxes to make up the difference.

Republicans just keeping moving money back and forth but ignore that the only way to ensure growth is to implement higher taxes on the wealthy. This money should then be reinvested into community infrastructure. The jobs this investment creates will further rejuvenate local communities by putting money in the hands of people who will spend it, creating even more jobs and generating more tax revenue.

• In the words of Sarah Silverman, “You’re being ridiculous!” That’s what comes to mind regarding the several years’ battle over the Lorain County sales tax increase.

When state funding to local communities is cut, there are only a couple of options — raise taxes (in this case only so lightly), reduce community services, or lay off employees. I completely understand the stand against more taxes, but it is such a small tax and the money improves our community.

• Polar bears, penguins, and North Atlantic cod are three of many species in the most danger due to the consequences of global warming.

President-elect Donald Trump who once said one of the most oblivious things I ever heard about climate change: “They say, ‘Don’t use hair spray, it’s bad for the ozone.’ So I’m sitting in this concealed apartment, this concealed unit… It’s sealed, it’s beautiful. I don’t think anything gets out. And I’m not supposed to be using hair spray?”

Based on some of Trump’s cabinet choices, it seems he is trying to destroy the environment as quickly as possible. His ignorance is, quite frankly, appalling.

• Did red lights suddenly become optional, or maybe merely a suggestion?

I don’t remember seeing so many people not only running red lights but also going through red lights after coming to a stop. One driver in front of me actually turned left instead of sitting at a red light.

The texting of drivers, both young and old, also continues to be a concern. It is so dangerous and such an unnecessary risk — I just don’t get it. And, by the way, it makes other drives mad when texters are drifting into another lane, sitting at green lights, or driving well below the speed limit. A little patience is worth the increase in safety and avoidance of road rage.

• President-elect Donald Trump won the swing states (and the Electoral College) by the slimmest of margins, less than the capacity of football stadium combined, and lost the popular vote by a stunning three million votes.

Only an oblivious narcissist would continue to say that he won in a “landslide.”

Rob Swindell is a lifelong Lorain County resident offering his opinions on politics, science, and social issues. He can be reached at robswindell@roadrunner.com.