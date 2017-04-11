Andria Derstine, center, and Leo Evans, right, receive the Heritage Guardian Award from Donna Shurr for the restoration of the Allen Memorial Art Museum’s King Sculpture Court.
Photos by Scott Mahoney | Oberlin News-Tribune
The Oberlin Heritage Center held its annual meeting April 5 at the Hotel at Oberlin. During the meeting, the 16th Annual OHC Community Awards were given out to several Oberlin community members. Sid Comings received the Community Historian Award for “his avocation for local history and his wholehearded joy in sharing it with others.” Allen Memorial Art Museum John G. W. Coles director Andria Derstine and Oberlin College Office of Facilities Planning and Construction’s Leo Evans were awarded the Heritage Guardian Award for their work in the restoration of the museum’s King Sculpture Court. Paul “Bud” Spierling was named the OHC Volunteer of the Year for his work as a docent at the center since moving to Oberlin in 2012. A trio of music educators from the Oberlin City Schools were awarded the Community Teachers of the Year Award — Robert Duerr, Len Gnizak, and Audrey John Melzer. Lanston Middle School history teacher Lisa Thacker was named the History Teacher of the Year for “developing strong relations with her students through a mix of humor and compassion that allows them to feel they have a place where they belong and to know they are appreciated.” Radio stations WOBL and WDLW were awarded the Business Leader Service Award for “generous donations of airtime promotions that would run into the tens of thousands of dollars.”
