Harvest party celebrates healthy choices

Photos by Scott Mahoney | Oberlin News-Tribune

Students at Eastwood Elementary recently took part in a harvest party to celebrate the harvesting of their indoor garden. Students from kindergarten, first grade, and second grade all participated in taking care of the indoor garden, which was made possible thanks to a $4,000 grant obtained by Eastwood mother Collyn Dyer. The garden was meant to teach the students about making healthy food choices. During the party, each class took its turn making either a vegetable wrap or a salad out of the fresh ingredients. Many of the ingredients were harvested from the garden.

Parents, teachers, and Oberlin College students came together to help make the garden possible in an effort to teach the students about healthy food choices.

Eastwood Elementary students help themselves to a healthy snack during the Harvest Party.

