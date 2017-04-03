Egg-cellent changes to this year’s hunt on Tappan Square

Hop down to an Easter egg-covered Tappan Square on Saturday, April 15 and be sure to take a camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny!

The OberlinKids Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. for ages up to three, at 11 a.m. for ages four to six, and 11:30 a.m. for ages seven to 10.

Some egg-cellent changes have been made to the hunt this year. OberlinKids will recycle all the eggs by adopting a new way of running the hunt that has been seen in many area communities.

The 4,000 eggs prepared by the Oberlin Senior Center will still be scattered on the lawn. Rather than filling the eggs with candy, the children will turn in the empty eggs they collect for a goodie bag filled with fun. Be sure to check your eggs though, as there will be prize tickets inside some eggs for you to redeem for prizes.

There will be prizes for all three age groups. Parents should then accompany their children to the OberlinKids tables in the center of Tappan Square, where they will turn in the eggs to redeem the pre-stuffed goodie bags as well as redeem any prize tickets.

“This change will help sustain the event while still maintaining the thrill of the hunt. The cost of the hunt will be lowered for consecutive years and the eggs will not end up in the landfill,” said Heather Fraelich, OberlinKids promotion and outreach associate.

“Our focus is nurturing children, supporting parents, and connecting communities. We are also taking the focus off candy with our goodie bags to be in line with our impact plan toward improving children’s health. The bags will be filled with items to promote fun for the children,” said Oberlin Early Childhood Center executive director Jennifer Harris.

This year’s hunt is supported by the Oberlin Business Partnership, the Ohio Educational Credit Union, Texas Roadhouse, Oberlin Senior Center, and Oberlin College athletic department volunteers.

OberlinKids will have an informational table set up in the center of Tappan Square during the hunt. All families residing within or planning to open enroll to the Oberlin City Schools and who have children ages birth to kindergarten can register for free at the event, by calling 440-935-5287, or by visiting www.oberlinkids.org.

Share your egg hunt photos at www.facebook.com/oberlinkids with the hashtag #OberlinKidsEggHunt.