JVS seniors cut loose on final day with rock climbing, classic cars, water balloon toss

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Civitas Media
A rock climbing wall, water balloon tosses, kickball, photo booths, and cornhole were just a few of the ways Lorain County JVS seniors enjoyed their last day of school May 18. The “Senior Extravaganza” was essentially a field day for departing students, featuring classic cars, volleyball, and football games popping up on the campus as well.
James Mann of Wellington rappels down a rock climbing wall.
Students and staff face off in a water balloon toss.
Tiara Surry and Taylor Wollerman take their turns in a game of cornhole.