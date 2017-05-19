Posted on by

JVS seniors cut loose on final day with rock climbing, classic cars, water balloon toss

James Mann of Wellington rappels down a rock climbing wall.


Students and staff face off in a water balloon toss.


Tiara Surry and Taylor Wollerman take their turns in a game of cornhole.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Civitas Media

A rock climbing wall, water balloon tosses, kickball, photo booths, and cornhole were just a few of the ways Lorain County JVS seniors enjoyed their last day of school May 18. The “Senior Extravaganza” was essentially a field day for departing students, featuring classic cars, volleyball, and football games popping up on the campus as well.

