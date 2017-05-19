JVS GRADUATION: Class of 2017 is surrogate family

Maggie Lieb earned good grades at Avon High School, but something just wasn’t right.

She felt like she didn’t belong.

“I wanted something more. Luckily, that something more came to me,” she said. During an assembly on offerings at the Lorain County JVS, it all clicked.

Lieb graduated Friday at the top of the vocational school’s Class of 2017 and took the podium to address a sea of well-wishers at the Lorain Palace Theater.

“Looking back, I don’t think I could have had a better two years of high school,” she said.

Lieb told fellow graduates that she found a family at the JVS — teachers who took on parental roles and friends who grew as close as siblings.

The people she met at the JVS have made her life better and increased Lieb’s chances for success, she said, calling for applause for those who made students’ training possible.

Landscape and greenhouse management instructor Elizabeth Berthold was especially important, taking Lieb under her wing, giving her advice, and helping her sort out her career options.

This year’s class included 450 students from all over the county. They earned recognition in diverse tracks including masonry, teacher exploration, marketing, plumbing, graphic design, collision repair, and more.

Principal Jill Petitti said seniors earned more than $600,000 in scholarships this year. “I’m very proud of this exceptional class of students,” she said, calling them “part of an elite group that has exceeded expectations.”

JVS superintendent Glenn Faircloth said graduates, because of their hard work, will be major contributors to their communities — what they have learned will last forever.

Jason Hawk can be reached at 440-988-2801 or @EditorHawk on Twitter.

Senior speaker Maggie Lieb of Avon talks about finding the right place for her at the Lorain County JVS, where she “learned more than I ever wanted to know about plants” in the landscaping and greenhouse management program. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7289.jpg Senior speaker Maggie Lieb of Avon talks about finding the right place for her at the Lorain County JVS, where she “learned more than I ever wanted to know about plants” in the landscaping and greenhouse management program. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media Cosmetology student Alvira Pushkovskaya of North Ridgeville belts out the National Anthem to tremendous applause. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7248.jpg Cosmetology student Alvira Pushkovskaya of North Ridgeville belts out the National Anthem to tremendous applause. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media Brandon Harris of Amherst is named the outstanding carpentry student from the Building Trades Academy. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7299.jpg Brandon Harris of Amherst is named the outstanding carpentry student from the Building Trades Academy. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media Shayna McIntyre, a cosmetology student from Midview, accepts her certificate. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7311.jpg Shayna McIntyre, a cosmetology student from Midview, accepts her certificate. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media Cheyenne Thacker, a culinary arts student from Elyria, won more than $8,000 in scholarships. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7267.jpg Cheyenne Thacker, a culinary arts student from Elyria, won more than $8,000 in scholarships. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media “Be proud of your accomplishments. Share your positive experiences with younger students,” JVS superintendent Glenn Faircloth told graduates. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7338.jpg “Be proud of your accomplishments. Share your positive experiences with younger students,” JVS superintendent Glenn Faircloth told graduates. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media Avon senior Sean Murphy is named the outstanding student in the bakery and pastry arts program. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7329.jpg Avon senior Sean Murphy is named the outstanding student in the bakery and pastry arts program. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media Business Academy students take the stage for recognition. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_7300.jpg Business Academy students take the stage for recognition. Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media

