JVS GRADUATION: Class of 2017 is surrogate family

Maggie Lieb earned good grades at Avon High School, but something just wasn’t right.
She felt like she didn’t belong.
“I wanted something more. Luckily, that something more came to me,” she said. During an assembly on offerings at the Lorain County JVS, it all clicked.
Lieb graduated Friday at the top of the vocational school’s Class of 2017 and took the podium to address a sea of well-wishers at the Lorain Palace Theater.
“Looking back, I don’t think I could have had a better two years of high school,” she said.
Lieb told fellow graduates that she found a family at the JVS — teachers who took on parental roles and friends who grew as close as siblings.
The people she met at the JVS have made her life better and increased Lieb’s chances for success, she said, calling for applause for those who made students’ training possible.
Landscape and greenhouse management instructor Elizabeth Berthold was especially important, taking Lieb under her wing, giving her advice, and helping her sort out her career options.
This year’s class included 450 students from all over the county. They earned recognition in diverse tracks including masonry, teacher exploration, marketing, plumbing, graphic design, collision repair, and more.
Principal Jill Petitti said seniors earned more than $600,000 in scholarships this year. “I’m very proud of this exceptional class of students,” she said, calling them “part of an elite group that has exceeded expectations.”
JVS superintendent Glenn Faircloth said graduates, because of their hard work, will be major contributors to their communities — what they have learned will last forever.
