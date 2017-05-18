OHS students visit Kendal at Oberlin

Ninde Scholars and choir members from Oberlin High School walked the short block north to Kendal at Oberlin for a May 8 visit.

Led by Robert Doerr and accompanied by Helen Taylor, the OHS chorale performed a program of mostly contemporary songs for residents. In five years, Doerr has expanded the chorale from 15 to 56 members.

A reception was held for 10 graduating seniors of the Ninde Scholars program:

• Joella Byron-Dixon plans to attend Baldwin Wallace University to study psychology.

• Nick Denardo plans to attend Allegheny College to study history.

• Katlyn Hershberger plans to attend the University of Toledo to study early childhood education.

• Caleb Hughley plans to study athletic training.

• Evan Kelch plans to attend the Purdue University College of Engineering to study aerospace engineering.

• Marcala Moore plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study sports marketing and management.

• Augustin Miceli-Spieker plans to attend Baldwin Wallace University to study computer engineering and music.

• Maliyah Stevens plans to attend Cleveland State University to study nursing.

• Journey Toole plans to become a sports physician.

• Baily Wilbanks plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study forensics.

The Ninde scholars program was launched in 2005 with a challenge grant by then-Kendal residents Dick and Nan Ninde to assist students from low-income families who may not have had any member who had attended college. To date, 86 scholars have graduated. This year, 62 college applications and 149 scholarship applications were filed.

Scholars receive intensive tutoring from Oberlin College students. For example, Evan Welch, a Ninde Scholar since sixth grade, worked with Liam McMillan, a senior studying religion.

The Class of 2018 has 13 Ninde Scholars. Aspiring scholars from sixth to 10th grades include 24 students.

Ninde Scholars and chorale members from Oberlin High School journeyed the short distance to Kendal at Oberlin on May 8. Eleanor Helper | Kendal Publicity Plugs