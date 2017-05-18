2017 Ride of Silence honors lost cyclists

Photos by Jason Hawk | Oberlin News-Tribune

In a silent line they rode, single file, eyes mournful. Members of the Silver Wheels cycling club met May 17 at the Oberlin Depot for the six-mile Ride of Silence, a six-mile trek in honor of cyclist who have lost their lives. Organizer Bob Esper said the ride, held in tandem by cyclists nationwide, is meant to draw attention to the fact that bikers and motorists share the roads and have to respect each other. “Tonight we number many but we ride as one,” he read in verse before riders zoomed down Professor Street.