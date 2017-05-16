COMMENCEMENT: Krislov, Oberlin grads to say farewell

A turning of tassels will mark the end of a journey for Oberlin College graduates this weekend — and a goodbye for president Marvin Krislov as well.

As he sends off the Class of 2017, Krislov too will prepare to depart for a new job at Pace University in New York.

His final commencement ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday on Tappan Square, rain or shine.

Darren Walker, an expert in international law and finance and president of the Ford Foundation, will be the keynote speaker.

A veteran nonprofit leader and one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2016, Walker has worked to better the lives of Harlem residents, dig Detroit out of bankruptcy, and clean up after Hurricane Katrina.

He is co-chair of the New York Public Library Council, a member of the Commission on the Future of Riker’s Island, and serves on the boards of Carnegie Hall, New York City Ballet, the High Line, the Arcus Foundation, and PepsiCo.

Walker will receive an honorary doctor of humanities degree from Oberlin College.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs will give the baccalaureate address “From Private Conviction to Public Action” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Finney Chapel.

Jacobs is the executive director of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, which mobilizes 1,800 rabbis and cantors and tens of thousands of American Jews to protect human rights in North America and Israel.

Widely regarded as a leading voice on Jewish social justice, she regularly lectures at synagogues, Jewish community centers, and conferences and has written about Jewish perspectives on social justice and human rights for more than two dozen publications.

Jacobs holds rabbinic ordination and a master’s degree in Talmud from the Jewish Theological Seminary, another master’s degree in urban affairs from Hunter College, and a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University.

