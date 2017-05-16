Oberlin receives Healthy Community Award

Jason Hawk | Oberlin News-Tribune

Oberlin recreation director Ian Yarber and city manager Rob Hillard show off a banner earned through the state’s Healthy Community Award program. The achievement was celebrated Monday in a city council meeting. The Live Healthy Oberlin initiative has in recent years resulted in hydration stations and outdoor exercise equipment at city parks and healthy concessions for recreation programs. Agencies such as Oberlin Community Services have helped by offering diabetes classes, providing bicycles to residents, and arranging dietician-led healthy shopping tours at Oberlin IGA. The city excelled in most areas measured by the state and county health departments, but learned it has room to improve in the area of anti-tobacco efforts.