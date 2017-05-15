PHOTOS: Formal with flair at the prom

Photos by Randy Meyers | Oberlin News-Tribune

Never have Oberlin High School students looked so good in their tuxedos and gowns than at this year’s prom, held Saturday at Deluca’s Place in the Park, Lorain.

Ready for the prom are Kurt Russell Jr. and Dana Townsend, Joey Tatum and Danielle Amato, Tyler Martinez- Crews and Tamia Williams, and Eva Berndobler and Nyima Col.

Sierra Maben and Esteban Carela pose for a photo at the Oberlin senior prom.

Journey Toole and Katlyn Hershberger are pictured just before the prom.

Shyenne Miller and Zach Taylor take a moment for a photo op.

Fallon Cook, Tom Cadenhead, Alex Conklin, and Brianna Thomas at the 2017 Oberlin prom.