PHOTOS: Formal with flair at the prom

Ready for the prom are Kurt Russell Jr. and Dana Townsend, Joey Tatum and Danielle Amato, Tyler Martinez- Crews and Tamia Williams, and Eva Berndobler and Nyima Col.


Sierra Maben and Esteban Carela pose for a photo at the Oberlin senior prom.


Journey Toole and Katlyn Hershberger are pictured just before the prom.


Shyenne Miller and Zach Taylor take a moment for a photo op.


Fallon Cook, Tom Cadenhead, Alex Conklin, and Brianna Thomas at the 2017 Oberlin prom.


Photos by Randy Meyers | Oberlin News-Tribune

Never have Oberlin High School students looked so good in their tuxedos and gowns than at this year’s prom, held Saturday at Deluca’s Place in the Park, Lorain.

