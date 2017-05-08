Math students take ‘trip around the world’ at Prospect Elementary

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Oberlin News Tribune

The 5th Annual Du Bois Math Fair treated Oberlin students and guests to a “trip around the world” on May 2. Spread out in Prospect Elementary School’s classrooms were brain games and representations of math from countries such as Mexico, Japan, Burundi, and Brazil. The Oberlin Du Bois Project is an initiative to aid children in their enjoyment and proficiency with math, and gained its namesake from W.E.B. Du Bois, the first African-American to earn a doctorate from Harvard University.

Janiah Bowen-Pride listens to Oberlin High School student Lindsey Pfenninger explain how different sized blocks can be put together to take up the same amount of space.

Jayden Strayer and Brandon Locke take in a game of “Rush Hour.”

Christofer Fernandez and Oberlin College student Charles Kwanin discuss fractions.