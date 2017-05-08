POLICE REPORTS

• May 1 at 6:22 p.m.: Ethan Thomas, 20, of Oberlin, was arrested on warrants for contempt of court through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on an original burglary charge; and failure to appear in court through Stark County. Police said Thomas made homicidal and suicidal threats upon his arrest.

• May 2 at 3:50 p.m.: A package was reported stolen from an East Lorain Street address.

• May 3 at 5:07 p.m.: A juvenile is accused of stealing a bicycle from a South Main Street residence.

• May 3 at 2:38 p.m.: A cell phone was reported stolen from a vehicle at Oberlin High School.

