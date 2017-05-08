College-bound seniors sign in Oberlin High School ceremony

Photos by Jason Hawk | Oberlin News-Tribune

Seventy-five seniors signed letters of intent to attend colleges and universities or pursue employment Monday in the 7th Annual Academic Signing Day ceremony at Oberlin High School. The lion’s share, 28, plan to go to Lorain County Community College. Other institutions of choice include Oberlin College, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, and Baldwin-Wallace University. Principal William Baylis called the day a “celebration of students’ future plans” as they near high school graduation.

Nicholas Denardo is the first to sign, crossing the OHS stage and penning his intent to attend Allegheny College.

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_1.jpg Nicholas Denardo is the first to sign, crossing the OHS stage and penning his intent to attend Allegheny College.

Baily Wilbanks signs her name to a letter of intent to attend Bowling Green State University.

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_4.jpg Baily Wilbanks signs her name to a letter of intent to attend Bowling Green State University.

Principal William Baylis introduces graduating members of the Class of 2017.