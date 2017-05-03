Endowment gifts $24,500 to Oberlin Schools

Celebrating its 30th year, the Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund recently awarded $24,500 in grants to help 18 programs.

Since its inception, the endowment has provided more than $610,000 in grants.

This year’s grants will impact a wide range of students.

At Oberlin High School, grants will be used for the gingerbread house project, Tools of the Trade, Model United Nations, marching band uniforms, and the Dress a Girl Around the World service project. The Oberlin backpack program affects students at OHS as well as Eastwood and Prospect elementary schools.

At Langston Middle School, grants will be used for an eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., the All the Rivers Run, digital hot plates, electronic balances, Candle of Knowledge, and Model United Nations.

At Prospect Elementary School, grants will be used for Are We There Yet, Connecting the Past to the Present, a multicultural book project, and the DuBois Fraction Club.

At Eastwood Elementary School, grants will be used for second grade weather inquiry, inquiry through songwriting, Kindercamp, and the DuBois Fraction Club.

The Oberlin Schools Endowment Fund is under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of Lorain County.

Only the investment income is used each year. As that principle grows from donations, more money is made available for grants.

Grants are made possible by donations. If you would like to help, your tax deductible donation may be sent to Community Foundation, 9080 Leavitt Rd., Elyria, OH 44035; or you can visit www.peoplewhocare.org/funds.