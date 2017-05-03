Farewell to graduating seniors

Graduation season is rapidly approaching! Here’s a look at 2017 high school commencement ceremonies in our area:

• Amherst Steele High School: Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m., Cleveland State University Wolstein Center, Cleveland.

• Avon High School: Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m., CSU Wolstein Center.

• Avon Lake High School: Saturday, June 3 at noon, Avon Lake High School football field (or gymnasium in the event of rain).

• Black River High School: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Pirates Stadium (or, in the event of rain, in the gymnasium).

• Clearview High School: Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m., Lorain Palace Theater.

• Columbia High School: Friday, June 2 from 7-8 p.m., high school gymnasium.

• Elyria Catholic High School: Saturday, May 26 at 6 p.m., EC coliseum.

• Elyria High School: Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m, Pioneers Stadium (rain dates June 1 and 2 at the same time and location).

• Firelands High School: Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m., Falcons Stadium.

• Keystone High School: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m., First Baptist Church in Lagrange.

• Lorain County JVS: Friday, May 19 at 9 a.m., Lorain Palace Theater.

• Lorain High School: Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m., George Daniel field (inside the high school in the event of rain).

• Midview High School: Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m., Ross Field at Edward Abelsberg Stadium.

• North Ridgeville: Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m., CSU Wolstein Center.

• Oberlin High School: Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m., Finney Chapel, Oberlin College.

• Open Door Christian School: Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m., school auditorium.

• Sheffield/Sheffield Lake High School: Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m., Lorain Palace Theater.

• Vermilion High School: Sunday, June 4 at 1 p.m., high school gymnasium.

• Wellington High School: Sunday, June 4 at 2:30 p.m., high school gymnasium.