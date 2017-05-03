SHERIFF: ‘Zach Miller’ scammers threaten arrest

A telephone scam from a person calling himself Zach Miller has prompted Lorain County sheriff Phil Stammitti to issue a warning.

“Miller” calls from 440-414-3371 and identifies himself as a county sheriff’s deputy, then threatens residents with arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

He offers to cancel the arrest warrant in return for payment with money or gift cards.

Stammitti said there is no Zach Miller employed at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

If you call the scammer’s number, there is a recording advising you’ve reached the sheriff’s office. However, the phone number is in no way associated with law enforcement.

Stammitti said that if you need to verify the employment status of any local deputy, call the LCSO communications office at 440-323-1212.