Young historians honored by the Cleveland Grays

Lucy Cipinko, Madeline Hennessey, and Eva Philips of Oberlin High School were honored April 24 at the Young Historians Night at the Cleveland Grays Armory Museum.

The Grays welcomed the recipients of the 2017 National History Day (Region 3) special prizes for military history.

The girls’ senior group performance, “As Goes Oberlin, So Goes the United States: How Protests at Oberlin Change History” recounts three historical events where Oberlinians took a stand. Their work traces progressive ideals held by the college and town of Oberlin.

The OHS students received a tour of the Cleveland Graves Museum and later performed a scene from their dramatic play for the Grays and other students and teachers who attended the award presentation.

They received a trophy and certificate for their academic achievement. Philips’ award was accepted in absentia.

The Cleveland Grays strive to preserve their historic armory museum, advance the military heritage of Greater Cleveland through public awareness and education programs, and support the men and women of the armed forces.

The OHS trio also received honorary memberships as Grays.

The Cleveland Grays has presented three Oberlin High School students with the special prize for academic achievement following National History Day. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_20170424_203837.jpg The Cleveland Grays has presented three Oberlin High School students with the special prize for academic achievement following National History Day. Courtesy photo