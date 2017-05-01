Cipinko chosen for October food security summit

Lucy Cipinko of Oberlin High School has been selected as one of eight finalists to represent Ohio at the three-day Global Youth Institute in October.

Seven OHS students, participated April 17 in the World Food Prize Ohio Youth Institute at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus.

About 75 students from around the state completed a research paper on the topic “Confronting the Single Greatest Challenge in Human History” and presented their findings to a team of Ohio State University faculty and experts on food security.

The Ohio Youth Institute was hosted by the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. OHS teachers David Jarven and Donna Shurr mentored the students who presented papers.

Former Borlaug Scholars Eli Arbogast and Nora Cavanaugh, who won the honor of attending the Global Youth Institute last year, accompanied the students to volunteer as group escorts and timers for the paper presentations.

Cipinko impressed judges with her paper and presentation, as well as her commitment to food security in the local community. She is part of the BackPack gang, which packs bags of food for 130 Oberlin elementary children each week. She is also the international chair for the Interact Club.

This fall, Cipinko will have the opportunity to meet Nobel and World Food Prize laureates and discuss pressing food security and agricultural issues with students from around the world and with international experts. Participants in the Global Youth Institute can apply for internships at agricultural research centers throughout the world.

In recent years, Oberlin participant Rachel Mentzer obtained an internship in Bangladesh, and 2013 graduate Madeline Geitz spent a summer at the University of Peking in Beijing, China.

Cipinko will be eligible to apply for an internship next summer with the Borlaug-Ruan Internship Program. She could go to Taiwan, India, Kenya, Mexico, or a U.S. facility.

Other students presenting papers were Jaxon Baker, Leah Bratton, Alison Chan, Coby DeLeon, Noelle Ignagni, and Janae Johnson. They gave up a day off from school to attend this important event and during the afternoon enjoyed presentations on food technology by Ohio State University professors.

