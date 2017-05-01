POLICE REPORTS

• April 21 at 8:59 p.m.: A stolen purse and phone were reported.

• April 22 at 1 p.m.: A stun gun was reportedly used by a man’s ex-wife during an altercation at the West Hamilton Street athletic complex. A report said the man and his new partner were in a truck watching kids play baseball when his ex-wife approached and attacked. The matter was forwarded to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

• April 22 at 3:14 p.m.: A domestic dispute was reported in the parking lot of Kendal at Oberlin. Police stopped suspects in a sedan and found a plastic bag with suspected marijuana. The suspects were released and there are no pending charges.

• April 22 at 8:08 p.m.: Maurice Kerns, 44, of Oberlin, was served with a warrant for failure to appear in Oberlin Municipal Court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• April 23 at 7:25 p.m.: Robert Wilgor, 39, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a family offense charge.

• April 24 at 6:03 p.m.: Clydreyania McCullum, 19, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Oberlin Municipal Court for a payment and probation review hearing.

• April 26 at 7:54 p.m.: Benjamin Oglesby-Davis, 19, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with possession of marijuana.

• April 27 at 11:33 p.m.: A woman reported more than $1,000 in fraudulent credit card charges to her account.

• April 28 at 6:30 p.m.: A woman reported more than $800 in fraudulent credit card charges to her account.

• April 29 at 6:45 p.m.: A Kimberly Circle man reported that five of his chickens were killed, possibly by a neighborhood dog.

• April 29 at 8:13 p.m.: A juvenile reported her cell phone stolen by a person she knew while they were at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

• April 30 at 3:26 a.m.: Police received a 911 call that a woman was cutting herself on Union Street. Officers found her bleeding from her wrists, which had been cut with broken beer bottles after a run-in with an ex-boyfriend earlier in the evening. She was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain for evaluation.

• April 30 at 9:11 p.m.: A woman said she was approached at Certified Gas on U.S. 20 by a former high school acquaintance who threatened to harm her. She said the suspect’s boyfriend also made menacing comments. The suspect allegedly contacted the woman again the next day via Facebook and made more threats.

