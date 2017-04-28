Peters named Rotary Senior of April

The Oberlin Rotary Club honors high school seniors each month during the school year for character and positive attitudes. They have contributed time and energy by helping the school and community and are excellent role models for the students at Oberlin High School. The Oberlin Rotary Club will donate $25 to a charity or project in each student’s name.

The Oberlin High School senior honored for the month of April is Maya Vermue Peters.

Peters has been a member of the National Honor Society and OHS drama club, mostly working backstage. This year she was stage manager for both the fall and spring shows. For the past two years Peters has been a captain of the women’s soccer team. During the off-season, she takes advantage of the school’s weightlifting facilities.

The Oberlin College-Oberlin Schools partnership has provided a tremendous opportunity for Peters to take classes at Oberlin College. The Oberlin Enrichment Program has helped her to expand further into the college community by enrolling in a blues dancing experimental college class.

Peters has taken private piano lessons for many years and has sung with the Oberlin Choristers as well. This year she is singing in the Una Voce choir and small ensemble.

Peters is also a member of the youth group at the Oberlin Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She also works at Kendal at Oberlin as an employee of the Langston dining hall.

Last summer, Peters traveled to West Virginia with the Appalachia Service Project. The group repaired the homes of families who could not afford to hire a contractor. She was amazed that families lived very differently than in Oberlin, even though only a few hours away. Although the time there was short, the friendships that were developed with the residents of West Virginia seemed far more important than the repairs made to their property. Peters plans to participate in the program again this summer.

Peters has received gold, silver, and honorable mention awards for the Scholastic art show over the past four years. After the soccer season she was selected to be part of the second team All-Conference and has been recognized as an academic athlete all four years of high school.

After graduation, Peters plans to attend either Trent University on Ontario or Saint Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada. She has not yet declared a major but her interests lie mainly in the social and biological sciences. She also hopes to take classes in mathematics, French, and visual arts.

Maya Vermue Peters has been recognized by the Oberlin Rotary for her many talents and contributions to the community. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_senior-1.jpg Maya Vermue Peters has been recognized by the Oberlin Rotary for her many talents and contributions to the community. Courtesy photo