OHS kids bring ‘The Matchmaker’ to the stage

Oberlin High School presented three performances of its spring play, “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder, on April 21, 22, and 23. The play was co-directed by Brittnay Palermo and Ella Boyer with Maddie Thompson in the title role.
Palermo is the OHS administrative assistant and has co-directed many drama club plays.
Boyer, a student director, is a senior who plans to attend Carleton College this fall in Minnesota, likely majoring in religion and anthropology.
Thompson has been a techie for several other shows, but this was her on-stage appearance with the drama club. She has been a MAD Factory participant in the past.
The cast included (front) Sandar Ferraza, Christina Baker, Maddy Thompson, Dariah Martz, Ruby Dineen, (back) Uma Umecki, Gus Micelli-Spieker, Rex Young, Eli Arbogast, Hunter Clauson, Ashanique Lee, Matthew Rasmussen, and Cannon Bryon-Dixon.
Brittnay Palermo and Ella Boyer.
The technical crew included (front) Evangeline McFarlin, assistant stage manager; Maya Vermue-Peters, stage manager; Ella Boyer, director; Dana Strauss, hair and makeup; Ginger McFarlin, props run crew, (back) Elizabeth Baker, props run crew; Allison Char, lights; Louis Gerard, props run crew; Gus Miceli-Spieker, props run crew; Patrick Knowles, sound; Joella Byron-Dixon, hair and makeup; and London Dejarnette, hair and makeup.