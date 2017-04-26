Influential rabbi to deliver OC Baccalaureate address

Rabbi Jill Jacobs will give the Baccalaureate address “From Private Conviction to Public Action” at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Finney Chapel.

Jacobs is the executive director of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, which mobilizes 1,800 rabbis and cantors and tens of thousands of American Jews to protect human rights in North America and Israel.

She is the author of “Where Justice Dwells: A Hands-On Guide to Doing Social Justice in Your Jewish Community” and “There Shall Be No Needy: Pursuing Social Justice Through Jewish Law and Tradition.”

Widely regarded as a leading voice on Jewish social justice, she regularly lectures at synagogues, Jewish community centers, and conferences and has written about Jewish perspectives on social justice and human rights for more than two dozen publications.

Jacobs has been named three times to the Forward’s list of 50 influential American Jews, to Newsweek’s list of the 50 Most Influential Rabbis in America every year since 2009, and to the Jerusalem Post’s 2013 list of “Women to Watch.”

She holds rabbinic ordination and an MA in Talmud from the Jewish Theological Seminary, an MS in urban affairs from Hunter College, and a BA from Columbia University.

