Police officer shot in training accident at JVS

A Rocky River police officer accidentally shot himself Monday morning during a training exercise at a shooting range behind the Lorain County JVS.

No students or staff were involved in the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The officer’s name and condition have not been released, but the Rocky River police department said he was conscious after being flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. The helicopter arrived at the JVS at 11:49 a.m. and departed at 12:12 p.m.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, the self-inflicted wound came from a .223-caliber rifle and went through the officer’s left leg before entering his foot.

Both the sheriff’s office and Rocky River PD are conducting an investigation. Eight officers from Rocky River were using the range at the time of the shooting.

The shooting range, which is owned by JVS, is located approximately a quarter-mile behind the 30-acre campus but hasn’t been used for student activities since law enforcement classes were changed to a “public safety” course three years ago, said Betty Halliburton, the district’s director of communications.

Public safety classes encompass training for police dispatching, firefighting, and emergency medical services.

“We have a large campus and a very good security system,” she said. “We make sure our kids are safe at all times. The range is not in close proximity to the school. We make sure professionals are there and no one is walking around the campus who’s using the shooting range. I don’t know of anyone who’s mentioned an inquiry or concern in relation to the range.”

Halliburton said the range is looked after 24 hours a day by both school security officers and the sheriff’s office.

