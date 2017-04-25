View ‘Autism Through His Sisters’ Eyes’ at OPL

Courtesy photo

Sisters Isabelle and Claudia Olaes, who attend Oberlin High School, have created a display called “His Ability: Autism Seen Through His Sisters’ Eyes,” which can be viewed at the Oberlin Public Library as part of Autism Awareness Month. The tri-fold display features art and poetry about their brother, Ethan Olaes, a 17-year-old musical prodigy. Diagnosed with autism, Ethan plays eight instruments and attends the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. The display will soon move to the Herrick Memorial Library in Wellington.