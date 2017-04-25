Posted on by

View ‘Autism Through His Sisters’ Eyes’ at OPL

,

Claudia and Isabelle Olaes pose with their display, “His Ability: Autism Seen Through His Sisters’ Eyes.”


Courtesy photos

Ethan Olaes has been diagnosed with autism. He attends the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.


Courtesy photos

Courtesy photo

Sisters Isabelle and Claudia Olaes, who attend Oberlin High School, have created a display called “His Ability: Autism Seen Through His Sisters’ Eyes,” which can be viewed at the Oberlin Public Library as part of Autism Awareness Month. The tri-fold display features art and poetry about their brother, Ethan Olaes, a 17-year-old musical prodigy. Diagnosed with autism, Ethan plays eight instruments and attends the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. The display will soon move to the Herrick Memorial Library in Wellington.

Claudia and Isabelle Olaes pose with their display, “His Ability: Autism Seen Through His Sisters’ Eyes.”
http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_image1.jpegClaudia and Isabelle Olaes pose with their display, “His Ability: Autism Seen Through His Sisters’ Eyes.”

Courtesy photos

Ethan Olaes has been diagnosed with autism. He attends the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.
http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_image2.jpegEthan Olaes has been diagnosed with autism. He attends the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:07 am |    

Medical marijuana gets green light from planning commission, investors take notice

Medical marijuana gets green light from planning commission, investors take notice
10:38 am |    

Science defenders join Cleveland march

Science defenders join Cleveland march
11:13 am |    

Oberlin College architect says parking culture needs to change, no more spaces needed

Oberlin College architect says parking culture needs to change, no more spaces needed
comments powered by Disqus