View ‘Autism Through His Sisters’ Eyes’ at OPL

Courtesy photo
Sisters Isabelle and Claudia Olaes, who attend Oberlin High School, have created a display called “His Ability: Autism Seen Through His Sisters’ Eyes,” which can be viewed at the Oberlin Public Library as part of Autism Awareness Month. The tri-fold display features art and poetry about their brother, Ethan Olaes, a 17-year-old musical prodigy. Diagnosed with autism, Ethan plays eight instruments and attends the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. The display will soon move to the Herrick Memorial Library in Wellington.
Claudia and Isabelle Olaes pose with their display, “His Ability: Autism Seen Through His Sisters’ Eyes.”
Ethan Olaes has been diagnosed with autism. He attends the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.