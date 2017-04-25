Ecolympics torch passes from hand to hand, kicking off competition

Signs and voices were raised high April 21 to begin Oberlin City Schools’ 4th Annual Ecolympics.

The event is a competition between each city school to see which can conserve the most energy and water over a two-week span.

Students from Prospect Elementary, Langston Middle, and Oberlin High School gathered in front of Prospect to pass a ceremonial torch before marching down West College Street.

D’Aunte Bowens of OHS and Langton’s Breena Katz pulled off the first relay without a hitch before the group of approximately 100 met with kids from Eastwood Elementary, passing the torch along.

“It feels good to be out here showing everyone we need to take care of the Earth,” said Bowens. “If we don’t it will be a terrible place to live. People are afraid to make changes and try new things.”

Everyone traveled to Tappan Square before finishing at the Hotel at Oberlin, where district superintendent David Hall, Jill McGinn of Columbia Gas, and Oberlin College environmental studies professor John Peterson were among the speakers to greet them.

“These kids are the future of Oberlin and the future of the world as a whole,” said Peterson as he marched alongside the students. “It’s great to see them get excited about helping to save the environment.”

Langston has won the Ecolympics and the title of Oberlin’s most energy efficient school three years in a row.

“The kids will notice if you don’t turn a light off and they encourage each other,” said teacher Kimberlee English. “They watch everyone’s water consumption and they bring their own bottles to school. Every day they find little ways to help.”

Oberlin High School student D'Aunte Bowens passes the Ecolympics torch to Langton Middle School's Breena Katz. Students make their voices heard on the Oberlin College campus. The march began at Prospect Elementary School and ended at the Hotel at Oberlin.