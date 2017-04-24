POLICE REPORTS

• April 17 at 12:54 a.m.: A 16-year-old boy out walking was stopped by police. A cigarillo was confiscated.

• April 17 at 6:30 p.m.: Prescription medication was reported missing from an Oberlin College dorm room.

• April 18 at 12:40 p.m.: A cell phone was reported stolen.

• April 19 at 5:07 p.m.: A missing boy was reported by a South Prospect Street family.

• April 19 at 9:29 p.m.: Linda Nabakowski, 58, of Oberlin, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over 0.17, expired plates, and open container in a motor vehicle.

• April 20 at 10:46 a.m.: A package containing a cell phone was reported stolen.

• April 20 at 4:49 p.m.: People from the Murray Ridge School reported items missing from the Heisman Field House, where students are training for the Special Olympics.

• April 20 at 6:31 a.m.: Mountain bikes were reported stolen from a garage at Cowling Funeral Home.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.