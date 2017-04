LORAIN COUNTY JVS HONOR ROLL

The Lorain County JVS has announced the third quarter honor roll, recognizing students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

FROM OBERLIN: Maxine Baggett-Redd, Amelia Bates, Matthias Bates, Angel Bishop, Jourdan Brooks, Brian Buffington, Jeremy Burnside, Kaitlyn Fury, Phillip LeFebvre, Marquis Walker.

FROM FIRELANDS: Alexandria Adkins, Brittany Brlas, Cheyeanne Clark, Chloe Hewlett, Abigail Hill, Miriam Hughey, Savannah Klingman, Kailey Kudela, Matthew Lake, Hayden Matus, Amber Michalski, Tyler Miller, Spencer Morrow, Kyle Riggs, Sydney Sexton, Jacob Shaffer, Brandon Sherrard, Julia Smith, Nicolette Stefanski, Joy Vaughn, Louis Ward, Andrew Williams.