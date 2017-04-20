Cowhaus Creamery settles into new home

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Oberlin News Tribune

Just in time for the arrival of warm weather, Cowhaus Cremery has settled into its new home at the former site of Tree Huggers Cafe at 55 East College St. and celebrated its grand reopening April 18. Meanwhile, Dave’s Cosmic Subs is moving into the old Cowhaus location two doors down.

Anthony Gallo, president of the Lorain County Chamber of Commerce, helps Cowhaus Cremery co-owners Debby Krejsa and Joe Bomback celebrate April 18 during the business’ grand re-opening on East College Street.

Jill Medina and Joann Hazlett enjoy a scoop of ice cream during their break from work.