Jonathan Delozier | Oberlin News Tribune

If you notice the front of Eastwood Elementary School looking a bit more colorful, thank Kristi Walter’s kindergarten class, including Peyton Cawthern and Evelyn Norman, shown here getting down in the dirt on April 18 and enjoying the warm weather. The kids planted flowers all along the building’s front end, motivated by a desire to help bees find pollen and beautify the school.