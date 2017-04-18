POLICE REPORTS

• April 10 at 10:57 a.m.: Geoffrey Basel, 28, of Columbia Station, was charged with aggravated menacing and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Witnesses told police he brandished a knife and threatened to “gut” a couple. His blood-alcohol level was at nearly three times the legal limit, according to a report.

• April 11 at 9:28 p.m.: Cory Logan, 27, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Oberlin Municipal Court on an original charge of theft.

• April 12 at 4:55 a.m.: Two bongs, a pipe, a wooden smoking device, three metal grinders, and a plastic bag with suspected marijuana were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• April 14 at 9:43 a.m.: A West Lorain Street man reported $1,750 worth of tools stolen from his shed.

• April 14 at 3:28 p.m.: Nicholas Bires, 36, of Wakeman, was charged with theft from Wal-Mart.

• April 15 at 2:32 a.m.: Rebecca Smith, 26, of Oberlin, was charged with domestic violence.

• April 15 at 2:17 p.m.: A liquor bottle with a pipe cut into it was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• April 15 at 10:19 p.m.: Ronald Ashby, 47, of Oberlin, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in Elyria Municipal Court on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and unsafe vehicle.

• April 16 at 8:34 p.m.: Jeffrey Flanik, 53, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a BAC test, and failure to stay in marked lanes.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.