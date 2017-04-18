Tree City USA status renewed

Oberlin was once more named a Tree City USA for 2016, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

The honor awards cities with a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has first-hand, said Arbor Day Foundation president Dan Lambe.

“Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public educaiton,” he said.

Trees improve visual appeal of neighborhoods, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitats.