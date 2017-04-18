Posted on by

New driving law goes into effect this summer


Staff Report

Teens under 18 won’t be able to hit the road from midnight to 6 a.m. without a guardian under a new Ohio driving law that goes into effect July 1.

The law also bans young drivers from having more than one non-family member in the car.

The restrictions stem from a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report on what factors cause distractions for teen drivers. It found they are distracted almost a quarter of the time they are on the road — with cell phones the chief problem.

Splitting attention between the road and passengers was a close second cause of issues, AAA found.

