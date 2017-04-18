Ecolympics Torch Relay will be held Friday

A ceremonial torch will be passed from hand to hand Friday between Oberlin’s four public schools in a conservation kick-off event.

The 2nd Annual Ecolympics Torch Relay will start at 1 p.m. at Oberlin High School and move to Langston Middle School and Prospect Elementary, then on to Oberlin College’s Wilder Bowl, through Tappan Square to the Hotel at Oberlin, where kids from Eastwood Elementary will be waiting.

The hotel has been chosen as this year’s relay finishing point because it highlights sustainability in its construction.

The torch relay launches a two-week competition between the schools to see which can conserve the most electricity and water. The effort is sponsored by the Environmental Dashboard in collaboration with Oberlin City Schools and community partners.

School, college, and community organizations are invited to take part in the relay walk. Reach out to the schools by midnight on Thursday, April 20.

For more information, email Augustus Arthur from the Environmental Dashboard at [email protected]